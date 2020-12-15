Netflix: what we expect in January 2021

While Netflix’s own full list of January 2021 releases a little later in December, fans can’t wait to get news and find out which series for the beginning of the year will make our hearts happy.

Well, here we put together a quick list of series that we will see in January 2021, the most relevant.

Cobra Kai Season 3

Shortly after the New Year, “Karate Kid” fans can return to the dojo when Netflix begins streaming the show’s full third season. It will arrive on Netflix on January 8, although recent news indicates that it may be earlier.

Fate: The Winx Sage Season 1

Fate: The Winx Saga (in Spanish Destination: The Winx Saga) is a youth drama live-action television series based on the animated series Winx Club, created by Iginio Straffi.

Netflix’s teen adaptation of the Nickelodeon animated series is coming to Netflix on January 22.

Penguin Bloom

Penguin Bloom centers its story around Cameron Bloom (Andrew Lincol), his wife Sam (Naomi Watts) and their three children. His life changes when a new member of the family suddenly appears: a baby magpie that has been abandoned after having fallen out of its nest and is baptized as Penguin Bloom.

Based on the book Penguin Bloom: The Odd Little Bird Who Saved a Family by Cameron Bloom and Bradley Trevor Greive.



