Netflix Wants To Launch Games On The Service In 2022

Netflix plans to take its first step beyond the series and movie market in 2022, the year the company set a goal to expand its business into the world of video games as well. To that end, former Electronic Arts (EA) and Facebook executive Mike Verdu was hired to take on the project.

According to information released by Bloomberg News, Verdu is expected to join the streaming service team as vice president of game development, ranking second only to chief operating officer Greg Peters. The news was based on a statement published by Netflix on Wednesday (14).

Mike Verdu’s career

At 56 years old, Mike Verdu has an extensive track record in the gaming and digital development business. While working at Facebook, the executive was in direct contact with developers to bring games and other content to Oculus VR virtual reality headsets.

In addition to EA, Verdu has also worked for other major companies within the gaming industry such as Atari, Kabam and Zynga. Hiring him reflects Netflix’s ambitious project to extend the company’s reach beyond the millions of movie and television show consumers.

Netflix at E3

Although the most incisive moves have taken place in recent days, Netflix’s plan to launch itself in the gaming market is something worked on for more than two years. During the E3 video game conference in 2019, the company announced that it would release a mobile game based on the Stranger Things series.

Then Stranger Things 3: The Game (2019) was also introduced for PC and consoles. In addition, the company also released the release date for the game The Dark Crystals: Age of Resistance Tactics (2019) for Nintendo Switch, which appeared as an adaptation of the movie The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (2019).