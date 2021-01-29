Netflix: TV shows and movies released for February 2021

On February 15, 2013, the Los Angeles Police Department published a strange video that, in the middle of the social media era, went viral worldwide in just days. The clip showed what a security camera from the Hotel Cecil elevator recorded: Elisa Lam, a woman staying there, moments before she disappeared reacting to something that seemed to be outside the elevator, scaring her, harassing her.
In the style of Japanese horror films, you could see nothing but her panic, but it was enough to freeze the blood of terror. The story took on a darker tint when days later her body was found in the hotel’s water tank, in a place where it was impossible for her to have accessed it alone. The parallels with films like Dark Water did the rest on social media. And the chilling case of Elisa Lam is the one chosen by Netflix to inaugurate its documentary series Crime Scene, which opens this February 2021.
But there is more, as we have the first season of the Tribes de Europa series, a ‘young adult’ premiere in the style of The 100 that tells a post-apocalyptic dystopia in which Europe is broken into several microstates that fight for power.
And in cinema, a good number of films, highlighting some such as Space Sweepers, a Korean science fiction blockbuster focused on scrap dealers who clean up the space garbage of the elite who in 2092 live in Space, outside of Earth.
