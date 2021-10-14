Netflix Turned The Corner With Squid Game: The Money Spent On The Series Is Quite Low

Squid Game, one of the most popular productions of Netflix in the last period, continues to be on the agenda. This time, the money Netflix spent on the series was revealed.

$2.6 Million Per Episode

According to the news made by Bloomberg in the past hours, Netflix paid a total of $ 24.1 million for Squid Game. In other words, we can say that it has a budget of approximately 2.6 million dollars. Let’s also mention that Squid Game is by far the most watched Netflix series, watched by 111 million households.

Let’s take an example from other Netflix series so you can compare. According to Variety’s reports, Netflix spent $10 million per episode for The Crown and $8 million for Stranger Things. Marvel series on Disney+ are even higher than these numbers.

Although 2.6 million dollars is a high fee, we can say nothing compared to the success and popularity of the series.