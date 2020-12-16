Netflix to produce live-action anime Yu Yu Hakusho

Netflix has announced that it will adapt yet another successful manga and anime to the live-action style. After Death Note, it’s Yu Yu Hakusho’s turn to go through the creative hands of the streaming platform. It is not yet known whether the production will be a series or a movie.

The adaptation announcement

The information was provided by Netflix’s official Twitter account, which posted an image from the 19th issue of the manga. In addition to the photo, the tweet also had the following message: “I have an ad full of nostalgia to do: I’m going to produce a Yu-Yu Hakusho live-action! I can’t tell you much more than that, but you don’t miss out on waiting.”

Anime fans can be excited and also a little worried. This is because anime adaptations for live-actions are very complicated productions and, generally, have difficulties to please the fans of the animations.

Yu Yu Hakusho’s story

Yu Yu Hakusho started out as a manga, published between the 1990s and 1994, and was created by Yoshihiro Togashi, who is also responsible for Hunter X Hunter. The publications were the responsibility of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

After the success of the comics, Togashi himself created an anime version of the story, in 1992, for Fuji Television, Japan. The animation has 112 episodes and tells the story of Yusuke Urameshi, a troublemaker who dies when he is hit by a boy to be hit by a car. After that, he gets a second chance by becoming a spiritual detective.

Netflix has yet to say whether to make a feature film or series about Yu Yu Hakusho.



