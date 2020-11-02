Netflix to produce Kingdom: Ashin of the North

The international platform Netflix announced that it will produce Kingdom: Ashin of the North, starring the talented Jun Ji Hyun in the character of Ashin who appeared surprisingly in the latest episode of the K-Drama Kingdom 2.

The news has excited zombie horror lovers and Jun Ji Hyun fans, since the information that is handled is that Kingdom: Ashin of the North will be a special episode as a spin-off of the famous historical saga.

Netflix original, this new installment revolves around Ashin (Jun Ji Hyun), a mysterious figure from the second season of Kingdom whom Lee Chang (Ju Ji Hoon) and his group confront after heading north to find the secret. from “Saengsacho” (the herb of the undead).

Also written by Kim Eun Hee, the new chapter will feature Park Byung Eun, who confirmed that he will return with the shocking character of the head of the Royal Commandery, Min Chi Rok.

As it will be remembered, the appearance of Ashin in the zombie universe in the Joseon era caused a great impact, so this time doubts will be cleared about the origin of the resurrection plant and its relationship with this mysterious character who is actually the heir to the Northern Yeojin tribe village.

Co-produced by BA Entertainment and Studio Dragon, Kingdom: Ashin of the North will be directed by Kim Sung Hoon, who was in charge of season 1 and produced season 2. So far Netflix has not reported an official release date.



