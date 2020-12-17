Netflix: this new feature that will hallucinate subscribers!

Netflix, without the images, what does it look like? The SVoD giant wants to test a feature that is likely to hallucinate its subscribers …!

“Without the pictures, it’s just radio,” said the other … Netflix is ​​seriously testing an “audio only” feature. This way, you won’t have the frills of the images that accompany your series. Strange?

For several months, Netflix has been testing a brand new feature. Function that may therefore make you scream.

So far, the firm has only tested it internally. However, it is now happening on several devices, in test.

So what is this very obscure function that wants to delight subscribers of the SVoD platform? Obscure? We couldn’t choose a better adjective.

For good reason, the giant wants to test something quite surprising. A background feature to let you do other things!

You will understand, Netflix will set up an audio listening option, to have only the audio, without the images. A hassle-free way for you to switch between apps.

NETFLIX WILL SOON DEPLOY ITS “AUDIO ONLY” MODE

It is also reminiscent of an app that has something to annoy us about: YouTube. Yes, you have to opt for the premium version to have access to this function.

Now, you will have to press a new button that will cut the video on the Netflix mobile app. Kind of like a podcast.

Add to that that this will not allow you to switch from one app to another while continuing to listen to your show. You will also gain data in 4G / 5G connection.

Isn’t it all beautiful? Yes, this feature offered by Netflix therefore has its share of arguments. As for its deployment, we will have to wait a bit.

For now, the giant is only testing this feature on several Android devices. And the others ? It will be a few weeks before it becomes democratized.



