Netflix: This Is Us oyuncusu The Noel Diary

This is Us actor Justin Hartley has been confirmed in the cast of The Noel Diary (still unnamed in Portuguese), a new Netflix adaptation. The plot is based on the work of the same name by Richard Paul Evans, one of The New York Times bestsellers. To date, there is no prediction of the release date for the film.

The Noel Diary was published in 2017 and tells the story of Jacob Turner, a successful writer. Upon returning home for Christmas, he finds his mother in a very strange state. Then, he finds a diary with many secrets from his past and from Rachel, a young woman on her own journey. Together, they start looking for more information about who they are.

More about The Noel Diary

In addition to Justin Hartley, the film also features Bonnie Bedelia and Treat Williams as part of the cast. Directed by Charles Shyer, known as The Father of the Bride, the film has become one of the most anticipated on the streaming platform.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic, production remains on hold. Recordings should begin as soon as the situation in the United States is normalized. Keep an eye out for more information!



