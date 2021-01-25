Netflix: these series that hit the platform in January!

Here are the 10 most successful series on Netflix in January for you! If you don’t know what to see, here are some ideas …

New success for the Netflix platform! We reveal the 10 most popular series on Netflix (so far) just for you in January!

As the end of January approaches, Netflix’s Top 10 Series rankings continued to be full of twists and turns.

Shock! To begin with, three programs stole the top spot from Bridgerton! In particular, the Fate: The Winx Saga series which is number 1 now!

Let us note all the same that three different series took this first place during this last week… And although Netflix keeps secret its number of viewers, the Top 10 offered us an interesting opportunity to follow the series which dominated the platform the most. streaming during this month of January.

TOP 10 CULT SERIES OF THE MONTH OF JANUARY ON THE PLATFORM

For this ranking, we therefore keep track of the series that appear on the Netflix charts. Then transformed into points, here are the programs that had the most impact during the month of January:

Bridgerton – 206 points

Cobra Kai – 157 points

Lupine – 101 points

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer – 95 points

CoComelon – 84 points

Best of Los Angeles – 82 points

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – 60 points

Henry Danger – 54 points

Swear History – 51 points

Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio – 46 points

Unsurprisingly, Bridgerton was the biggest winner in January! Shonda Rhimes’ latest success has therefore spent 15 non-consecutive days at the top of the daily charts!

In second place is Cobra Kai! The former YouTube series spent nine consecutive days in # 1 last year and was also in the Top 10 for 43 straight days!

THESE SUCCESSES THAT LAST ON NETFLIX AND FIRE THE CANVAS

The last two big winners of January were Lupine and Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer. No wonder again for Lupine, since its release on January 8 the series has been a resounding success … And for good reason …

As for Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killerque, the final season of the cult series hasn’t fallen below number three since its debut on Netflix on January 13.

The latest standout series is CoComelon! She fell off the daily charts for the first time since her Top 10 debut on August 27!

Shock, it thus carries on an incredible continuation of 148 days! And yes … No other show has come close to this kind of racing on Netflix.

