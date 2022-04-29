Netflix: These are the series that the platform has canceled so far in 2022

Netflix was one of the first exponents in the transmission of content via streaming, so its place among the public remained consolidated for several years, but with the appearance of new alternatives, some free and others cheaper, its users have migrated, for what they were forced to cancel some series that were not giving the expected result.

Since January of this year 2022, Netflix has lost around 200,000 subscribers and another 700,000 more due to the withdrawal of Russia, according to Reuters. Additionally, the directors of this platform estimate that another 2 million paying customers will be lost in the middle of the year. All this led to the company’s market value plummeting by 50,000 million dollars, as reported by local sources. But they will not sink alone, they have begun to take several titles out of the air.

It seems that the company’s animation department has been the most affected, canceling many internal animated projects, such as the adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Twits, the long-awaited series based on the comic Bone by Jeff Smith and Toil and Trouble by Lauren Faust. . But also other series have said goodbye.

Archive 81 has been canceled after its first season, despite its good reviews, and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance were the first titles dropped in this cancellation wave. Likewise, Another Life (Other Life) also says goodbye, which is a science fiction series starring Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica) in the skin of Niko Breckenridge. Also one of the series with two seasons that was canceled was Gentefied, a comedy in which three Latino cousins ​​who live in Los Angeles and run a family food business.

For its part, The Babysitters Club also fell into this tragic move, after 2 seasons and which is based on the homonymous books, The Baby Sitters Club, which is about five good friends with a babysitting service. Others that go together is On the verge, a comedy that deals with the story of four forty-something friends who are on the verge of living or dying. The one that will also not see the light soon is Raising Dion or How to Raise a Superhero, which had just premiered its second season in February.

These are undoubtedly difficult times for Netflix, although the company remains the largest streaming service in the world. Little by little, it is facing the arrival of its competition such as Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max and Apple TV Plus. Hopefully no more series to cancel fall on the list.