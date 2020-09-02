Netflix: These are the first releases of September 2020!

The month of September 2020 has started to run and Netflix has not been left behind with its new releases. And these are some of the titles that we can enjoy during the first week!

And the best thing is that every month this platform surprises us with new content to enjoy; So September 2020 has already begun to reveal some of its premieres, and here we show you the titles that you will be able to see during this first week!

September premieres on Netflix

So without further ado, here we show you the first Netflix premieres to enjoy this first week of September:

Series

September 1: Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Season 3 and 4

September 1: Grey’s Anatomy, Season 16

September 4: Away

Films

September 1: Parasites

September 3: Guaranteed Love

September 4: I’m thinking of quitting

Documentaries and specials

September 2: Chef’s Table: BBQ

September 2: Midnight Family

Children and family

September 1: A Boss in Diapers: Catch the Baby!

September 2: Emoji: The Movie

Anime

September 1: The Promised Neverland



