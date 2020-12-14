Netflix: these 4 French films that hit the USA in 2020!

Netflix is ​​international. This allows certain films to be exported abroad and thus, to offer them a real cardboard box!

For several years now, Netflix has arrived in France. And the least we can say is that he has never been so successful. In containment, subscriptions have obviously skyrocketed.

Having arrived in France for almost 10 years now, Netflix is ​​gaining significant market share. Indeed, the cinema is afraid of the giant specializing in series. So much so that the Cannes Film Festival refuses to reward Netflix films.

Indeed, for them, Netflix is ​​killing the cinema little by little. Some producers even decide to release their film directly on the platform rather than in theaters.

This is particularly the case with Olivier Marshall with his latest film Bronx. And for good reason, being present on Netflix gives them exceptional visibility.

Indeed, the platform is available everywhere in the world. Many French films and series were then imported across the Atlantic, for example.

NETFLIX, A DOOR TO SUCCESS

This is particularly the case with the Dix Pour Cent series. Broadcast on France 2 then on Netflix, the series is a hit. Indeed, an American actress even agreed to shoot in the series in view of its success.

And Netflix has just released the list of its best films of 2020. And to our surprise, in the latter, we find four French films.

Indeed, this year, France was rich in terms of novelty. In second position we find the film “Balle Perdue”. Closely followed by Olivier Marshall’s new film “Bronx”.

In seventh position is the much controversial film “Mignonnes” which tells the story of mini-miss. And finally in eighth position “Robbers. ”

The first position goes to Spain with its very successful film “The Platform”. And you, what was your favorite movie?



