Netflix: The successful series of the platform that we will miss after this 2022

Every year, new TV series are born and old series die. And 2022 has already begun the inevitable march of canceled television shows, starting with Netflix, which is one of the candidates for its extensive list to end it. In these cases, luckily we are not talking about cancellations, but about endings of history that this year will put a finishing touch to their fans.

after-life

Ricky Gervais doesn’t like to stay longer than welcome from him; none of his series have lasted more than a few seasons or a couple dozen episodes. So it is with his black comedy After Life, which concludes its exploration of grief with a road trip to dispose of the ashes. When he considers other successes that left us wanting more, he has to admit that it’s a pretty good strategy.

Ozarks

The award-winning crime drama will wrap up with a super-sized season, which “means super-sized trouble for the Byrdes,” according to star Jason Bateman. Ozark Season 4 will have 14 episodes divided into two halves. The first batch dropped on January 21, while the second installment could be released in late 2022.

dead to me

TBA creator Liz Feldman’s decision to end her Netflix show after three seasons was inspired by the short run of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag. “It felt like the right amount,” she explained in an interview. Stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini will return to recap the story of two friends linked by murder.

Better Call Saul

There is a special mention here. Although the series is from AMC, Netflix broadcasts the series worldwide with rights (just as it had for Breaking Bad). That said, we all knew that AMC’s Breaking Bad prequel finally had to catch up with the events of the original series, but that doesn’t make saying goodbye any easier.

The story of Jimmy McGill’s transformation into Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) has been a gripping one. While it’s been intriguing to learn more about familiar characters like Saul, Mike (Jonathan Banks), and Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), the best part has been meeting Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). Her fate has been something we’ve been worrying about since the premiere of Better Call Saul, and we have a bad feeling ahead of the final season.