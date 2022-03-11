Netflix: The real reason the platform canceled these fantasy series

In recent years, Netflix has been releasing and canceling new shows at an alarming rate. Netflix founder and CEO Reed Hastings has admitted that they need to cancel shows and their “hit rate” is too high.

Even with high site ratings, good reviews and a loyal fan base don’t necessarily equate to high view rates. Many reasons other than popularity are to blame for the cancellations, including time delays, negative reviews, and production costs outstripping the series’ revenue.

VWars

Ian Somerhalder, known for his role as Damon Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries, starred in and directed the 2019 series V Wars. He played Dr. Luther Swann, an infectious disease researcher studying a virus outbreak, with the main threat being the bloodthirsty, vampire-like monsters.

“It’s about the things that we’re dealing with in our own world right now: borders, racism, disease, fear, politics, the politics of fear.”

The show was canceled after the first season due to funding shortages, and although it gained tens of millions of viewers, reviews were average at best. The television series received a very good rating.

Damned

Based on a book, the 10-episode fantasy series 13 Reasons Why stars Katherine Langford as Nimue, a teenage sorceress. It’s a classic hero quest archetype, following her on a journey to find an ancient magical sword and meet Devon, Arthur’s young mercenary.

One of the reasons the show was canceled was due to poor ratings. Other reasons include production costs and the coronavirus pandemic. Given that production was halted in 2020, the series’ cancellation appears to have been poor timing.

The Irregulars

The Irregulars is a supernatural series that follows a group of teenage delinquents in late 1800s London with magical powers. Struggling to pay their rent, the group meets Dr. Watson, who gives them a job solving supernatural crimes. Behind closed doors, secrets and lies spill out as Dr. Watson into the pocket of the obsessive and immoral Sherlock Holmes.

Reviews of the show were mixed, despite the large fan base. Netflix canceled the show a month after its release without giving a reason. The show was complex and didn’t seem to attract a large audience, especially at the height of the pandemic. It is rumored that the show could have fallen victim to budget issues and that Netflix redirected its funding.