Netflix: The LAST Releases of 2020

One year ends and with it the Netflix premieres for 2020 are over. So don’t miss out on the new content for the next few days.

Netflix has positioned itself as one of the most important streaming platforms at an international level, to the extent that we can not only see the most successful content in the film world, but also completely innovative productions that are specific to the platform.

And one of the features that we love the most about this platform is the new titles it offers every month. And that is why here we bring you the most anticipated releases before the end of 2020.

But first, let’s remember that Netflix has also stood out for pampering all its users, since in its catalog we can find all kinds of content; from movies to series, cartoons, anime and documentaries.

The latest Netflix releases for this 2020

Although in Somagnews you can find the most interesting rankings regarding the content on this streaming platform, this time we will focus on the latest releases of the year.

So without further ado, here we show you the new titles that will be released in the coming days of December. You will only need to prepare the popcorn!

Series

December 25: Bridgerton

December 29: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Season 5

December 30: Hands on Leftovers!

December 31: The Hidden World of Sabrina, Part 4

December 31: Vikings, Season 6, Part 2

Films

December 23: Midnight Sky

December 23: Malacopa

December 25: Grandmother’s Testament

December 28: Cops and robbers

December 31: Wimbledon: Love at stake

Childish

December 26: The magic bus takes off again: What time is it here?

Dec 26: Tut Tut Cory Cars, Season 3

December 30: The Lórax: In Search of the Lost Trupula



