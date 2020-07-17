Netflix: The film starring Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland

You can find The Devil All The Time and its five-star cast as soon as back to school on Netflix.

After unveiling the trailer for Project Power, its new action film with Jamie Foxx, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Netflix continues its momentum. The platform has finally revealed the release date of The Devil All The Time, a horrifying thriller with a completely crazy cast. Get ready to meet Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Sebastian Stan, Jason Clarke, Mia Wasikowska, or Haley Bennett as early as September 16. Directed by Antonio Campos, The Devil All The Time takes place in the 1960s in southern Ohio, where we can follow characters both captivating and bizarre, but above all traumatized by the horrors of the Second World War.

The Devil All The Time is also an adaptation of the novel of the same title, written by Donald Ray Pollock and published in 2011. Here again, proves that Netflix is ​​definitely not short of original programs. This is also one of the major assets of the platform, which seems to want to produce increasingly important films in terms of budget and especially of casting. If some are sometimes quickly forgotten, others turn into winning essays, evidenced by the success of the action film The Old Guard with Charlize Theron, which could also be entitled to a sequel.



