Netflix: the Bridgerton Chronicle star in Black Panther 2?

A few weeks ago, Netflix released Season 1 of the Bridgertons Chronicle. An actor could join Black Panther.

A few weeks ago, Netflix released a brand new series: The Bridgertons Chronicle. Regé-Jean Page could well play in the next installment of Black Panther. Please note that the article contains spoilers.

Regé-Jean Page, is the actor everyone is falling for. A few months ago, Netflix put a new series online: The Bridgertons Chronicle. This show is based on the novels of Julia Quinn and quickly became a huge success. And for good reason, we are following the story of Daphne, a young woman of high society, of marriage age.

Daphne wishes above all to make a marriage of love and is therefore in search of that rare pearl. Nevertheless, one evening, she crosses paths with the Duke of Hastings. In order to be more courted, Daphne decides to make a deal with him. Indeed, she offers him to spend time with her in public to get attention.

Simon accepts Daphne’s proposal, but ends up having feelings for her. So, in the first season of The Bridgertons, fans attend a very beautiful wedding. Nevertheless, Daphne quickly discovers the vagaries of marriage and discovers the world of adults.

The series has hit Netflix and the channel is already planning to make a season 2. Regé-Jean Page, who plays Simon, has managed to win over everyone and is more popular than ever. While fans are hoping to see him again in the sequel, the actor may well have another project in mind.

NETFLIX: REGÉ-JEAN PAGE DAN BLACK PANTHER 2?

At this time, Netflix has not announced a date for Season 2 of The Bridgertons. Filming hasn’t started yet, but the cast are preparing for the next season. For his part, Regé-Jean Page could well play in an upcoming Marvel at the cinema.

Chadwick Boseman, died of colon cancer last August. Disney has chosen to maintain the Black Panther sequel, but T’Challa will no longer be present. Indeed, the production does not wish to recast an actor for this role. “In order to honor the legacy of Chadwick Boseman and his portrayal of T’Challa, Marvel will not be re-casting this hero, but will use this sequel to explore the world of Wakanda,” Disney explained on Twitter.

This way, Marvel fans will be able to discover other characters from Wakanda. According to the Crazy Days and Nights website, Regé-Jean Page may well take an eye on the production. So there are rumors that The Bridgertons’ Chronicle could play T’Challa’s “alter ego”, PureBreak echoes.

For the moment, Disney has not confirmed the presence of Regé-Jean Page in the next Black Panther. So, it is best to be careful with this new information. In any case, the actor should be back on Netflix alongside Phoebe Dynevor for Season 2 of Bridgerton.