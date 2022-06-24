Netflix: The best new TV shows and series. Movies this Weekend (June 24)

This weekend, Netflix will add a romcom, the long-awaited third season of the popular series, a British comedy series and an action comedy. While Netflix is getting rid of recent controversies about the massive loss of subscribers, possible changes to subscription plans and the content of some special comedies, the streaming giant has not changed its release plans. Netflix subscribers continue to receive new licensed and original content for all ages and tastes on a weekly basis, ensuring that everyone will always have something to watch.

Over the weekend, Netflix welcomed the documentaries “Who are We: Chronicling Racism in America”, “Home2Home” and “Will You Be My Neighbor?”, the romantic LGBTQ+ film “Cover”, the crime thriller “Speed Murders”, season 4 of “Charmed” and “Andy”. “It” by Musketti, as well as the documentary “Jennifer Lopez: A Break”, the comedy series “God’s Favorite Idiot”, the documentary series “The Web of Pretense: death, lies and the Internet” and the sci-fi thriller “Spider”. This weekend, on the licensed content front, Netflix will add the tragicomedy “Philomena”, two seasons of Nickelodeon’s “All This”, “Kenan and Kel”, “The Declassified Guide to School Survival” by Ned and “Zoey 101”, the animated musical “Sing 2”, the sci-fi horror film Fog, the action movie Backtrace and Season 18 of the series “Anatomy of Passion”.

As for the original content, the streaming giant will present a romcom based on the novel, the return of Umbrella Academy, a British comedy series starring Rowan Atkinson and a comedy thriller. Here are the best movies and TV shows that will be released on Netflix this weekend — June 24.

Love and ice cream

Love and Ice Cream is a romantic comedy by Brandon Camp, based on the novel of the same name by Jenna Evans Welch. Love & Gelato follows Lina (Susanna Skaggs), a 17-year-old American woman who has to travel to Rome to honor her mother’s memory. Now in an unfamiliar country, too dirty and full of chaos for her serious, methodical and slightly boring nature, Lina will have to deal with all her obsessions, anxieties and fears, as well as with her mother’s past. which hides some surprises and secrets.

Umbrella Academy – Season 3

The third season of Umbrella Academy is now available for streaming on Netflix. Season 3 will reunite viewers with Umbrella Academy, who, after successfully stopping the apocalypse in 1963, finally returned to their present, only to find it completely different. Their father, Reginald Hargreaves, adopted other children and formed an Academy of Sparrows— smart, stylish and as warm as a sea of icebergs—who have taken their place in this timeline and are not very welcoming. However, fighting the Sparrows and overcoming their own difficulties, losses and surprises is the least of their problems, since Umbrella Academy’s jumps in time and space have released a new, unidentified, destructive entity that is now wreaking havoc in the universe — and they will need the Sparrows to fix what their appearance did wrong.

Man vs. Bee

Man vs Bee is a British comedy television series created and written by Rowan Atkinson and William Davis, starring Atkinson. Cute but clumsy Trevor (Atkinson) he gets a job as a housekeeper, and his first assignment is a luxurious mansion with priceless works of art, classic cars and a dog named Cupcake. However, things get out of control when a bee lands on the scene, and Trevor’s rivalry with the bee can lead to increasingly disastrous consequences. Jing Lusi, Claudie Blakely, Tom Basden and Greg McHugh starred alongside Atkinson in the lead roles.

The Man from Toronto

The Man from Toronto is an action comedy film directed by Patrick Hughes and starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. In “The Man from Toronto,” a case of mistaken identity arises after a screwed-up sales consultant (Hart) and the world’s deadliest killer (Harrelson), known only as “The Man from Toronto,” run into each other in a vacation rental. Also starring: Kaley Cuoco, Ellen Barkin, Lela Lore and Pearson Foday.