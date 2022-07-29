Netflix: The best new TV shows and series. Movies this Weekend (July 29)

This weekend, Netflix welcomes a documentary series about a dangerous man, a mini-series of a drama about survival, a romantic film and a series in the style of a romantic comedy. After the recent controversy over the massive loss of subscribers, the content of some special comedies and changes in subscription plans, Netflix is getting rid of all this and continuing its release schedule, which means that it continues to add new licensed and original content every week – and this weekend everyone will find something for themselves, so as there are many genres to choose from.

Over the weekend, the streaming giant presented the comedy “The Stand of a Worthy Man”, the Argentine detective anthology series “House of Dark Secrets”, the action movie “Point of Sale”, the Nollywood film “My Villagers” and the Indian film “Foot Fairy”, as well as season 4. “Virgin River,” the latest season of “Jurassic World Camp in the Cretaceous Period,” and “The Grey Man,” Netflix’s biggest movie to date. This weekend, the platform will not see a lot of licensed content with the addition of the comedy drama “August: Osage County”, the documentary “Shania Twain: Not just a girl” and the horror film “Unhappy”, so all attention will be focused on him. original content.

Netflix subscribers will see on the Internet a documentary about a dangerous man and his terrible actions, a limited series of a drama about survival, a melodrama and a romantic series starring Neil Patrick Harris. Here are the best movies and TV series that will be released on Netflix this weekend — July 29.

The most hated person on the Internet

The latest addition to the Netflix documentary catalog is “The Most Hated Man on the Internet.” This documentary tells the story of one mother’s mission against Hunter Moore, the self-proclaimed “professional life destroyer” and “revenge porn king” after nude photos of her daughter were posted online. Moore gained fame in the early 2010s by founding IsAnyoneUp.com , a notorious “revenge porn” center that posted explicit photos of women and men, often without their permission, and with devastating results. This three-part series features exclusive interviews with several women and men who fought to have their images removed, with law enforcement agents who worked on the case, and with crusaders who fought to destroy Moore. This three-part series documents his retribution at the hands of the only force scarier than an army of Internet trolls: a mother protecting her daughter.

Keep breathing

Hold Your Breath is a survival miniseries created by Martin Hero and Brendan Gall. Liv (Melissa Barrera) is a razor—sharp lawyer from New York who becomes the sole survivor of an accident after her private plane crashes on the remote Canadian border, and she has to fight the unforgiving desert and past personal demons if she wants to stay alive. Also starring Jeff Wilbush, Florencia Lozano and Juan Pablo Espinosa.

Purple Hearts

Purple Hearts is a romantic film directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum. Cassie (Sofia Carson) works nights at a bar in Austin, Texas, pursuing her dream of becoming a singer and songwriter; Luke (Nicholas Golitsyn) is a Marine with a difficult past who is about to be sent to service. Although they are very different, Cassie and Luke agree to get married solely for military gain, but when a tragedy happens, the line between what is real and what is pretending begins to blur. Also starring Chousen Jacobs, John Harlan Kim, Kat Canning and Linden Ashby.

Unrelated

Uncoupled is a romantic comedy series created by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman. Michael Lawson (Neil Patrick Harris) is a successful real estate agent from New York who seems to have figured everything out — he has a great career, a supportive family, close friends and a loving relationship with his 17-year—old partner Colin. (Tuck Watkins). However, Michael’s life changes when Colin unexpectedly moves out on the eve of his 50th birthday, and therefore he suddenly has to face two nightmares: losing the person he considered his soul mate, and being a gay bachelor at the age of about forty-five. New York.