Netflix: The best new TV Shows and Movies this weekend (July 8)

This weekend, Netflix will add a documentary about a mysterious death, a drama film based on a novel, a comedy mini-series and an animated film. After getting involved in the controversy due to the massive loss of subscribers, possible changes in subscription plans and the content of some comedy releases, Netflix shakes it all off and continues its schedule. Thus, the streaming giant continues to add new licensed and original content every week, as well as place films that are released in limited editions in theaters.

Last weekend, Netflix added a long list of licensed content, primarily the comedies “Big Daddy” and “Mean Girls”, “Catch Me if You Can” by Steven Spielberg, “Nice Guys” by Martin Scorsese, horror films “Astral” and “The Blair Witch” (2016), “Seven” by David Fincher and “The Dark Knight Rises” by Christopher Nolan, as well as the Norwegian science fiction film “Blown Up”, the drama film “Beauty” and the last two episodes of the fourth season of “Very Strange Cases”. This weekend, the streaming giant will present the drama “Leave no trace”, the 1st season of the reality show “The Mystery of the Skinwalker Ranch”, the 1st season of the documentary series “Attack on Pearl Harbor: Minute by Minute”, the 8th season of “Flash”, the first season of the anime series “Saga of Vinland” and the historical drama “12 strong”.

As for the original content, Netflix subscribers will be able to enjoy a new documentary, a drama film based on a novel, a comedy mini-series starring Lana Condor and an animated film. Here are the best movies and TV series that will be released on Netflix this weekend — July 8.

The girl in the picture

The newest addition to the Netflix documentary catalog is The Girl in the Picture. This is the story of the mysterious death of a young mother and the subsequent abduction of her son, which reveals the long-standing mystery of the true identity of the woman and the federal criminal killer who is at the center of it all.

Hello, goodbye and everything in between

“Hello, Goodbye and everything in Between” is a drama film directed by Michael Leven, based on the novel of the same name by Jennifer E. Smith. Having signed a breakup agreement before college, Claire (Talia Ryder) and Aidan (Jordan Fisher) spend their last evening as a couple on one last epic date. As they repeat the steps of their relationship, they are approaching a turning point in their search for answers: should they stay together or say goodbye forever?

Boo, bitch

Boo, Bitch) is a comedy mini—series starring Lana Condor and Zoey Colletti. During one night, high school student Erica (Condor), who has safely lived her life unnoticed, and her best friend Gia (Colletti) took the opportunity to change their stories and start living an epic life… but later that night, as a result of an accident, Erica becomes a ghost. Now Erica has to find a way to come back to life or continue living her new life as a ghost.

Sea Beast

“Sea Beast” is an animated film by Chris Williams in his solo directorial debut. In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas and monster hunters were glorified heroes, Jacob Holland (Karl Urban) was the most beloved of all. However, when young Macy Bramble (Zaris-Angel Hathor) hides on her legendary ship, he burdens an unexpected ally, and so they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. The Sea Beast is also voiced by Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Dan Stevens and Kathy Burke.