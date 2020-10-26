Netflix: the 8 best series to watch in a single weekend

Relaxing on the weekend is something that almost everyone craves, isn’t it? And to make this rest even cooler, we have listed some quick but unmissable series that are available in the Netflix catalog for you to watch.

In addition to these short productions, they can be watched from beginning to end in a single weekend, without that pressure to finish soon.

Let’s see, then, which are the best Netflix series to watch fast on a weekend.

1. Hollywood

The magic of cinema is on Netflix in many ways. One is in the Hollywood miniseries, created by Ryan Murphy. The seven-episode production shows the backstage of a film that has never existed in the history of cinema and proposes a reflection on some social standards that remain today.

The cast features David Corenswet, Jim Parsons, Darren Criss, Samara Weaving, Laura Harrier, Dylan McDermott and Patti LuPone.

2. Crashing

A lot of people who are a fan of Fleabag are unaware of the existence of Crashing, another very entertaining series developed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. With only six episodes, we are introduced to characters quite different from each other needing to live in harmony in an abandoned hospital.

Anyone who wants to have a good laugh, just play the series on Netflix and fall in love with the novels, dramas and conflicts presented.

3. Good morning, Veronica

The newest Brazilian series in the Netflix catalog could not be left out of that list. After all, Bom Dia, Verônica has all the necessary elements to hook the viewer from beginning to end with its high doses of mystery and suspense.

Based on a book of the same name by the duo Ilana Casoy and Raphael Montes, the plot bets on a visceral investigation that does not seem to be exactly as shown. We will not reveal more for reasons of: spoilers.

The cast includes Tainá Müller, Eduardo Moscovis and Camila Morgado.

4. Ratched

That Sarah Paulson is an incredible actress everyone knows, but now imagine her playing an extremely villainous and nuanced character on many screen minutes.

It is the perfect definition for Ratched, which brings the dear nurse Mildred Ratched to the fore, an essential element of the classic film Stranger in the Nest, from 1975.

In a few episodes, the audience follows the birth and development of this diabolical character. Everything just gets better because of the excellent work of production design.

5. The Curse of the Hill Residence

If you’re a fan of scary stories, maybe Mike Flanagan’s anthology project is a good fit for the weekend. The Hill House Curse is the first of these, launched on Netflix in 2018.

The plot bets on the paranormal experiences lived by the characters at Hill House, with Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser and Oliver Jackson-Cohen in the cast.

The new series The Curse of the Bly Mansion is also now available on the streaming platform.

6. Emily in Paris

One of the proposals of the new series starring Lily Collins is perhaps to make the audience travel to Paris without leaving home. The production recently debuted on Netflix and, with just 10 episodes, brought a lot of fun to viewers.

Although conclusive, the season finale leaves a taste of want more in the mouth of those who have watched. It is worth checking!

7. Away

Hooking the viewer is not an easy task, but the producers of Away do not play in service. With only 10 episodes, the plot starring actress Hilary Swank in the role of astronaut Emma Green bets on extremely relevant and human themes.

Among them is the hope that something better can happen, in addition to leaving the viewers with the question that we need to come together to achieve almost impossible goals.

8. Dark Desire

Last but not least, we have the Mexican series Desejo Sombrio, starring Maite Perroni, Erik Hayser and Alejandro Speitzer. The story follows a university professor who finds herself in an inconsequential ambush after meeting the young Darío. Season 1 has 18 episodes and is entirely available on Netflix.

Which series do you recommend to watch next weekend?



