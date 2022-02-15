Netflix: The 5 best action movies that will arrive soon in 2022 on the platform

Action movies have always been a go-to genre for many people. They make you feel pumped and excited. And it has something to do with that feeling of being on a seemingly endless roller coaster of anxiety. There is tension, but a good tension. It’s fast-paced escapism, and after a long day at work, people need some relief. Put on a good action movie and voila.

With so many action movies coming to Netflix in 2022, it will be difficult to determine which movies are worth watching. Fortunately, you have us as your guide. We share the best action movies coming to Netflix in 2022 just below!

Enola Holmes 2

Sherlock Holmes’s rebellious little sister, Enola Holmes, will return to solve a new mystery in Enola Holmes 2. Sadly, Netflix has yet to announce the official release date. However, the sequel is expected to hit Netflix sometime in 2022. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown will reprise her role as the title character, and Henry Cavill returns as Sherlock Holmes. Of course, you can expect Louis Partridge to return in his Tewkesbury role.

spider-head

Next on our list of the best action movies coming in 2022 is Spiderhead. Spiderhead is definitely an action movie that you want to add to your watch list when it becomes available. It is made up of a cast of familiar faces and has a unique premise.

Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett star in the upcoming Netflix movie. The story is set in the near future and follows two convicts who are offered the opportunity to reduce their sentences if they participate in an experimental drug testing program. The drugs used in the experiment are emotion-altering drugs, which affect a person’s ability to love. An inmate must evade the experiment and save another prisoner he cares about.

The Mother

Jennifer Lopez will make her Netflix debut in the action movie The Mother coming to Netflix this year. We are very happy to see Jennifer act again, especially in an action movie. We’ve seen her succeed in the 2002 thriller Enough, so we have high hopes for her performance in The Mother.

The Mother is about a former assassin (Jennifer Lopez) who comes out of her hiding place to protect her daughter she left behind from dangerous muggers. In addition to López, the cast includes Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Gael García Bernal, Paul Raci, Lucy Paez, Jesse García and Yvonne Senat Jones.

The Gray Man

The incredibly talented Russo brothers (Anthony and Joe Russo) have teamed up again for the upcoming action movie The GreyMan. And we have an official release date. The Gray Man is coming to Netflix in July 2022! The film follows former CIA agent Court Gentry, who becomes a hit man under the name Gray Man. When Gentry’s former CIA colleague, Lloyd Hansen, places a bounty on his head, Gentry must do anything everything possible to evade capture by international assassins.

extraction 2

Fans will finally get to see Extraction 2 after a two-year wait. Filming is currently in progress, but the completion date is unknown. Still, the sequel is confirmed to be coming to Netflix in 2022. The first movie was released in April 2020 and became the most-watched original movie in Netflix history at the time. It was reported that 99 million households tuned in to see the action flick in its first four weeks of release. What a feat!

Extraction 2 is expected to be as successful as the first film, if not more so. As reported by IMDb, the story will pick up where the first movie left off. After Tyler Rake barely survives serious injuries from his mission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, he is now ready to take on a new mission. Fans are once again seeing Chris Hemsworth reprise his role as Tyler Rake, a former SASR operative turned black ops mercenary.