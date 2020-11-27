Netflix tests Top 50 list with most popular movies

Netflix has started in some parts of the world a test that expands the number of films shown on the streaming platform’s “Top 10” line, which shows the most popular productions at the moment in the country.

The new feature increases the ranking by five times and generates a “Top 50” with productions, in addition to separate lists for films and TV series also with 50 options. Who identified the novelty was Saqib Shah, from the agency S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The UK is one of the regions with the feature released, but not all platforms have this option – the analyst found the novelty in the application for PlayStation 4, but did not replicate the experience when opening Netflix in the browser. Still according to him, the idea is to provide an even greater curation than is evident in streaming, from recent additions to the catalog to launches that have a good audience.

“As we saw with the Top 10, members like to know what’s popular when choosing what to watch. We are testing whether showing an expanded list of popular titles around the world will be useful. As with all of our tests, only we will implement them if users find them useful, “a company spokeswoman explained to Shah.

The Top 10 was implemented in 2020, also after undergoing specific tests and in certain markets in the previous year.



