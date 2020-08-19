Netflix tests shuffle function on TVs; know how it works

Netflix started testing a shuffle feature on TVs. The so-called Instant Play selects films and series automatically, based on the content already watched by the user in the streaming service. In this way, it is possible to “switch channels” until you find something interesting to watch, without having to search for the contents in the app catalog. For now, “Shuffle” is only available in the application for smart TVs, and there is still no information about the arrival of the novelty for cell phone and computer players.

The function appears in the side menu of the application, on the left side of the screen. The app then plays some content based on what the user has already watched and gives the option to show another movie or series, also in “Shuffle”. To pass, just select “See another random title”.

Some users also reported that the feature also appeared differently, just below the profiles available in the account. That way, even before opening the service catalog, you can start watching and go through the “channels” until you find the content you want.

Another interesting feature of Instant Play is the display in one place of the main information about the title being played, such as the name of the film or series, episode, season and synopsis. Therefore, as soon as a content starts, you can know everything about it without having to stop watching.

With the feature, the user will also be able to watch different content in sequence, as is already the case when playing different episodes of the same series. This way, both launches and options already available on the platform can be discovered more easily.

It is important to note that this does not mean that Instant Play will actually be implemented by the streaming platform. Netflix claims to test resources in different countries and time periods, and they are only officially available if they are in fact useful to users. In addition, it is worth remembering that the function is optional, that is, it is possible to choose between triggering random play or not.



