Netflix Tests Shuffle Button on Android

Netflix: This week, Netflix began testing the “Random Titles” playback feature on Android phones. The novelty, which is already available for the TV version of the platform, is being released in a limited way to select groups of users and should officially arrive in the coming weeks, according to the results.

Although it seems quite obvious, the implementation of the feature can be a strategic decision of the platform. With increased competition from companies in the streaming business, Netflix has its media catalog increasingly threatened and, for this reason, is producing new original content at full throttle.

In this context, it is possible to assume that many novelties end up getting lost on the platform’s main page and, thus, also go unnoticed by users. A quick shuffle button can not only save viewers who can’t find something to watch, but also provide the opportunity to increase the reproductions of original Netflix content.

However, it is worth mentioning that Netflix did not make it clear how its algorithm will decide the suggestions. In this way, it is possible for the platform to select content that is very different from the usual profile preference or something possibly personalized for each user.