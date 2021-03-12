Netflix tests method that can reduce password sharing

The Netflix streaming platform has started testing a new feature that operates as an additional layer of security for subscriber accounts, preventing third-party access. However, protection can also hinder or even prevent a very common scenario: the sharing of a single profile password between several people.

The novelty was found by the GammaWire website, which gathered some reports from users who came across the novelty.

While streaming content, the screen below appears with the following message: “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to continue watching”.

Below are the possible options to keep the app running without logging out: asking for a code by email or on your cell phone, such as two-factor authentication, or “Check later”. Those who chose the third option claim that they have not yet received a second confirmation notice.

And now?

The streaming platform has been dealing with password sharing for a few years. In 2016, after a legal dispute, she released the practice “as long as there is no financial gain from it”. However, systems based on artificial intelligence are already able to identify when this happens – and the subject has been debated again with these new tests.

In a statement sent to The Verge, Netflix confirmed that the test “is done to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so”. That is, the concern would be involving profile invasions and transmissions made without the consent of the subscription owner.

The tests have no date to end and there is no confirmation that the feature will become an official function of the platform.