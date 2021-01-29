Netflix testing new feature for fall asleep

Netflix, which has become one of the most popular content viewing platforms in the world, is also testing its new features. Netflix, which recently tested the shuffle feature, is now testing its new feature for the Android side. The Netflix sleep timer feature targets people who are ‘asleep’ while watching TV series or movies.

Users will enjoy the Netflix sleep timer feature

Many users go to Netflix after they finish their work before going to bed at night. Consequently, the number of people who fall asleep while watching a content cannot be underestimated. Netflix has also begun testing for sleep timer mode. With the feature started to be tested for Android users, users can set times such as 15/30 or 45 minutes. In addition, the end of the movie or the episode of the series can be timed.

Similar features have been available for Spotify and similar applications for a while and are highly loved. If the tested feature is liked by a limited number of users, it may come for other devices. The sleep timer is currently available to some Android users and is only available in adult profiles.