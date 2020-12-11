Netflix teases the upcoming arrival of the final season!

The fans were waiting for her, she is coming: Netflix is ​​starting to tease the third and final season of Plan Coeur! Attention, emotion.

Netflix wants to send heavy! The platform is indeed teasing the return of its flagship French series, Plan Coeur… But for the third season, there is work to be done. Because a lot of fans have ended up disappointed with season 2!

We remember the first season, where two friends pay their girlfriend “a whore” … The rest seems logical: she learns, she sulks. But he falls in love, and he runs after him to Argentina.

Or rather to Buenos Aires, the Paris metro stop. A nice plot-twist, but which quickly takes water in the third season of Plan Coeur. Blame it on a scenario that is too linear… And an end that is too cute.

The series started off very well. But she falls back into her faults and ends in a romantic Christmas comedy (it’s in season): Elsa kisses Jules on a bridge, and all the couples reunite.

Thus, the fairly light problems of Plan Coeur season 2 did not necessarily convince the fans, who gave only 2.75 / 5 on Allociné … But Netflix is ​​back in charge, and teases season 3 on Instagram!

NETFLIX TEASE PLAN COEUR SEASON 3!

Season 3 will also be the last, the platform has already announced. “Shot right in the heart, the final season is coming… soon. So here are the fans in turmoil, curious to see what the relations will become.

Because season 2 has broken the dynamic a little, respecting a “all’s well that ends well”. Thus, Plan Coeur has repaired all couples. Elsa and Julio are together, just like Emilie and Antoine…

While they seemed close to breaking up, they finally meet again. Matthieu and Charlotte, separated, also end in a happy ending… Few twists and turns, an expected ending: nothing special.

How will Netflix reconcile fans with Plan Coeur? No reason to watch only two seasons… It will therefore take an explosive season 3 to finish in style!



