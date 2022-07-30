Netflix Sues the Creators of Bridgerton’s Music After a Live Performance

Netflix is suing the creators of the Bridgerton-inspired musical after a live performance at the Kennedy Center. Bridgerton is a popular romantic show on the Regency streaming platform based on the Julia Quinn book series of the same name. Although each season is dedicated to the romance of one of the members of the large Bridgerton family, the first season tells the story of blossoming love between the eldest daughter Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the dissolute Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Less often-Jean Page). At first they pretended to be in a relationship, before they had real feelings for each other, everyone was watched like a hawk by the mysterious gossip columnist Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews).

Shortly after the release of the first season of Bridgerton in December 2020, Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow composed songs inspired by the series, which they began releasing on TikTok. At the time, Netflix supported the endeavor by sharing a video with TikTok on Twitter and saying they were “absolutely amazed.” Nevertheless, the musical (which includes direct references to the verbatim replicas of Bridgerton’s dialogue) turned from a fun created by fans into a commercial venture, including an album that took first place in the iTunes pop charts in the USA. The full album, titled The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, eventually won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in early 2022.

According to Deadline, Barlow & Bear recently presented Bridgerton’s “Unofficial Music Album live at a concert” at the prestigious Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, in front of a full house. In response, Netflix sued them for copyright infringement. Apparently, Netflix had previously warned the duo not to perform music without obtaining a license to do so, which official court documents say they were willing to negotiate, but Barlow & Bear refused. Netflix has released a statement explaining:

“Netflix supports fan-generated content, but Barlow & Bear went even further, seeking to create multiple revenue streams for themselves without official permission to use Bridgerton’s intellectual property. We tried very hard to work with Barlow & Bear, but they refused to cooperate. The creators, actors, screenwriters and crew have put their hearts and souls into Bridgerton, and we are taking steps to protect their rights.”

The fact that Barlow & Bear refused to get a license certainly complicates the situation. While fans will probably want to view Netflix as the “bad guy” in this situation, things are much more complicated. While Internet legislation generally allows for the distribution of fan art and parodies on the Internet within certain limits, turning a musical into a stage performance for which tickets were sold (costing up to $149) was a direct violation of much stricter copyright rules, as was the fact that Barlow & Bear allegedly planned to sell merchandise and take the musical on tour.

The success of the musical “Bridgerton” – an exciting beacon and source of inspiration for online creators. However, complex copyrights related to fan materials can become obstacles, as Barlow and Bear clearly understood. So far, none of the creators have publicly commented on the lawsuit, so the situation is still developing. As for the future of the project, it is equally unclear, but it is likely that some kind of solution will eventually be reached.