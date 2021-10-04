Netflix Sued Due To Success Of Round 6 In South Korea

Netflix: The controversial TV series Squid Game, called Round 6 in Brazil, which became the first rated South Korean drama among Netflix programs in the United States, ended up sparking a lawsuit against the streaming service in South Korea According to information from Reuters on Friday (1), the Internet provider SK Broadband is charging maintenance costs arising from the explosion of traffic on the network.

The complaint was filed after a court in Seoul recognized that Netflix should provide some “reasonable” compensation to the internet service provider for heavy use of the broadcast. The controversy ended up reaching the National Assembly of South Korea, with several lawmakers speaking out in favor of the thesis that streaming services pay for overheads resulting from the provision of the service.

What does Netflix say?

Netflix has promised to review the plaintiff’s allegations. In an email to broadcaster CNBC, a spokesperson said the company “will continue to pursue an open dialogue and explore ways to work with SK Broadband to ensure a seamless streaming experience for our mutual customers.”

SK Broadband has been streaming Netflix content since 2018, when the streaming provider chose to use a dedicated broadband signal line to stream high-definition content in bulk. Today, Netflix continues to use SK’s signal to serve its users in South Korea. During those three years, internet traffic has increased 24 times, reaching 1.2 trillion bits per second of movies alone, according to the provider .

The Squid Game series, which turns children’s games into deadly games, is on the way to being the “greatest show of all time”, according to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos. However, this success comes at a price: a considerable increase in internet traffic. In the US, the streaming service pays Comcast Corporation to ensure faster connections.