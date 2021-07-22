Netflix: subscription price increases in Brazil

Netflix: This Thursday (22), Netflix announced that it will readjust the values ​​of the service’s subscription plans. The increase, according to the company, aims to expand the catalog with more original content and, thus, ensure a better user experience. The most expensive plan, before the change, was the premium, for R$ 45.90. With the readjustment, the company will charge R$ 55.90.

Check out Netflix’s new values:

Basic plan, with support for one screen: R$ 25.90; previous price: BRL 21.90

Standard plan, with support for two screens and Full HD resolution: R$ 39.90; previous price: BRL 32.90

Premium plan, with support for up to four screens, Ultra HD, HDR and Dolby Atmos: R$ 55.90; previous price: BRL 45.90

The increase is valid for new subscribers and for those who were already customers. Everyone will be notified within the next thirty days and, thus, will have one month to change the plan or cancel the subscription, if they wish.

It is worth remembering that Netflix will also start investing in the games market by 2022. To put the plan into practice, the company hired former Electronic Arts (EA) and Facebook executive Mike Verdu to take over the project.