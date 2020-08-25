Netflix Stops Filming More K-Dramas Due To Pandemic

The detection of new infections motivated Netflix to temporarily suspend the production of Korean dramas. K-Dramas continue to find their way into popular Netflix productions, however many of these series were suspended until the situation in South Korea improves.

The pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the world’s population, and South Korea has seen an outbreak of cases. As a result, some members of the entertainment industry have also been affected, so several programs stopped their recordings.

Netflix announced that they would suspend some productions, but recently more series that stopped working temporarily were released.

The action drama Squid Game, which stars Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo as Sang Woo, and Gong Yoo, was one of the series that was just beginning filming, but work for this drama was completely halted to take care of the well-being. cast and staff members.

For its part, Our School Now took the same measures. The drama also known as All of Us Are Dead will tell the story of a group of students who are trapped in their school when a zombie invasion begins, but filming for this production was also temporarily suspended.

Love Alarm is another series that has delayed its premiere despite having finished filming, recently we told you everything you need to know about the launch of the second season.



