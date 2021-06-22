Netflix: Steven Spielberg Producer Closes Deal On Streaming

Netflix: Steven Spielberg’s producer Amblin Partners has signed an agreement with Netflix to produce two films a year. According to Variety, some feature films may have a cinema distribution, and Spielberg may be responsible for directing some of them, which has not yet been confirmed by both sides.

This, however, will not end the filmmaker’s partnership with Universal. In a statement, the director highlighted that this partnership should be added to the current ones, to allow him to tell new stories.

“At Amblin, storytelling will always be at the heart of everything we do, and from the minute Ted [Sarandos] and I started discussing a partnership, it was clear that we had an incredible opportunity to tell new stories together and reach out. the audience in new ways,” said the director.

“This new path for our films, along with the stories we continue to tell our longtime family at Universal and our other partners, will be incredibly gratifying for me personally as we begin to embark on it together with Ted, and I can’t wait to start with him, Scott [Stuber] and the entire Netflix team.”

“Steven is a creative visionary and leader and like so many others around the world,” added Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and director of content at Netflix. “My growth has been shaped by his memorable characters and stories that have been enduring, inspiring and arousing. We can’t wait to start working with the team at Amblin and we’re honored and thrilled to be a part of this chapter in Steven’s cinematic history.”

It is worth remembering that, in 2019, Spielberg criticized the experience of consuming films outside a movie theater. During a speech, the director said: “I hope we continue to believe that the greatest contribution that we directors can make to the audience is the experience of a film in the cinema”.