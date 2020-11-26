Netflix Starts Testing Its Top 50 List Feature

Netflix has started testing a new feature with a limited user base in the UK. Named as “Top 50”, this feature is a comprehensive new version of the Top 10 list as its name suggests. It is currently unknown when the feature will be available.

Netflix, the world’s most popular online TV series and movie platform, has begun testing a new feature with some users in the UK. This feature began testing the platform, in use at some time in Turkey “Top 10” expands the scope of flour. With the launch of the new feature, users will begin to see the “Top 50” list.

Netflix’s currently available Top 10 list feature makes it easy for users to find content. Using this feature, you can directly reach the most popular content in Turkey. The new feature that has begun to be tested provides easy access to the 50 most popular titles instead of the most popular 10. Moreover, users will be able to reach the most popular TV series or movies according to all the content they want to watch by choosing between movies or TV series.

This is what the new feature Netflix has started testing looks like

Speaking about the tested feature, a Netflix spokesperson said it is a natural right for all users to be aware of the most popular content. In order to achieve this, the spokesperson stated that they started to offer the Top 10 list at the beginning of the year and that they are now trying to improve the scope of this feature. Netflix spokesperson, who made a particularly relevant warning, said that the feature will only be available if they understand that it will be useful for all users.

Although the feature is currently being tested, Netflix users can wait for this feature for a long time. Because the company first started testing the Top 10 list in the second quarter of 2019. The release of the feature had found the month of February we left behind. It is not known whether the process takes that long for the Top 50 feature, but it is still useful not to get excited for a while.



