Netflix Starts Testing Its Gaming Service in Poland

Netflix has started testing its gaming system in Poland. Currently, two games that are owned by the platform can be played there: Stranger Things 1984 and Stranger Things 3. Testing started on Android smartphones, so Poles can download these titles for free on their cell phones.

In its official tweet, Netflix points out that the service is in the testing phase, in its “very, very early days”, and also says it still has a lot of work to do in the coming months.

In a following post, in response to the disclosure of the tests, Netflix points out that its games service will not show advertisements or in-app purchases. And he says that the games will be included with his Netflix subscription – so the expectation is for the monthly fee not to increase to be able to support this feature as well.

Given its nature and resources, Netflix is ​​expected to allow direct streaming of games on mobile devices and Smart TVs, which would allow you to play much heavier games on any platform – as long as your internet can handle it. But, it seems that for this first test, the system just verifies that you have a Netflix subscription and allows you to download these two paid mobile games from the Play Store at no additional cost.

The platform concludes by promising more news as it “explores games on Netflix”.