In the giant library of Netflix shows, a wide selection of international programs introduced viewers around the world to some of their new favorite series. One such title is the South African comedy hit “How to Ruin Christmas,” in which Tumi from Busiziwe Luraya spends one chaotic vacation after another with her family. The third season of the series was recently announced, but now this news contains an annoying caveat, since Lurie unexpectedly died at the age of 36.

Her passing was announced via Instagram, courtesy of the talent agency Busisiwe Lurayi Eye Media Artists. The cause of death is not specified, as the statement indicates that the official autopsy report has not yet been published. Luraya’s sudden death on Sunday came as a shock, as the actress’ death occurred in her own home.

We here at CinemaBlend express our sincere condolences to the friends and family of Busiziva Luraya at this sad time of grief.

