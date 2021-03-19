Netflix: Sky Rojo and more titles come to streaming

If your weekend is always packed with series and movies, keep an eye on this edition of the Netflix Agenda, as we will show you all the releases that arrive on Netflix starting today (19)!

In the series universe, the main highlight is the Sky Rojo series. From the same creators of La Casa de Papel, the production follows three women who are fighting with a pimp and now need to escape it. Will the series be as successful as other Spanish series on Netflix?

On the side of the films, it is worth noting the arrival of the productions Without Children, Fever of the Mouse and Socorro, Virei Uma Menina!

Check out the complete list of news on the platform below. Titles and dates may be changed by the company.

See also what arrived on Netflix last week: Sim Day and The One are featured (12/03 to 18/03).

Netflix Agenda March 19-25

Today’s Netflix premieres (19)

19/03 – Formula 1: Driving to Live (Season 3)

03/19 – Sky Rojo (Season 1)

19/03 – Family in Concert (Season 1)

19/03 – Alien TV (Season 2)

19/03 – No Children

19/03 – The Master of Yin Yang

3/19 – Who’s The Boss

New series on Netflix

03/25 – Dota: Dragon’s Blood

22/03 – Navillera (Season 1)

03/24 – Sent well (Season 5)

03/24 – Who Killed Sara? (Season 1)

03/25 – Shtisel (Season 3)

03/25 – Pui Pui – Little Pigs with Wheels (Season 3)

New movies on Netflix

03/20 – The Hospital

03/20 – Is there a cry there?

21/03 – Mouse Fever

03/22 – Help, I became a girl!

22/03 – The Mystery of the Clock on the Wall

23/03 – Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (Stand-up)

24/03 – Seaspiracy: Red Sea

25/03 – I travel because I need to, I come back because I love you

03/25 – In the Same Wave

03/25 – Secret Magic Control Agency