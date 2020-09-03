Netflix signs contract with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are about to debut on Netflix. But it’s not about seeing their lives portrayed in The Crown: the royal couple signed a contract with the streaming service to produce content for the platform. The producer of the two, still unnamed, will be able to produce films, documentaries (in feature film or series), scripted programs and attractions for the whole family.

Fans shouldn’t expect Meghan to return to the series anytime soon, not even to Suits. Most likely, the couple will produce more educational content, such as the documentary Elephant, which the actress narrated for Disney +, in her first entertainment experience after the media wedding. However, both Harry and Meghan try to detach themselves from the image of the British crown, so it shouldn’t be impossible to participate in renowned series – from Stranger Things to Mandou Bem!

“Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have enabled us to understand the power of the human spirit, courage, resilience and the need for connection,” the two said in a statement. “As new parents, making an inspiring family schedule is also important, as it is a powerful narrative through true lenses,” they added.



