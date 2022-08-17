Netflix shared the first official trailer and looked at the Addams family in Tim Burton’s series on Wednesdays

Netflix has shared the first official trailer for its new original series Wednesday, which is expected to premiere on the streaming platform in the second half of 2022. and X star Jenna Ortega will play.

The synopsis of the upcoming Netflix series on Wednesday has been kept secret since the streamer announced the series, but the notorious picture is becoming more and more obvious as its release approaches. The ghostly series will center around various murders that take place in a small town where Wednesday decides to enroll in Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for outcasts. It’s unclear what role the environment will play, but the setting seems appropriate for a sinister character.

The two-minute trailer sets the stage for Wednesday as she tries to adjust to Nevermore after the bullying incident with her brother that led to her expulsion from her previous school. “The only person who can torture my brother is me,” Ortega declares in the footage before throwing bags of piranhas into the pool to attack the water polo team. The vivid nature of the footage demonstrates Burton’s unique style as Ortega enters a nightmare “full of mystery, chaos and murder.”

The official first look at the Addams family, provided by Netflix, shows Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzman as Gomez, Jenna Ortega as the gloomy title character and Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday Pugsley’s grieving brother. The director and executive producer of the upcoming series will be the famous director Tim Burton. Burton had previously missed the chance to make the 1991 film The Addams Family, starring Christina Ricci, Christopher Lloyd, Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia.

Burton filmed four of the eight episodes of the upcoming series on Wednesdays to help create a shared image of the family. Burton will be joined by Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood, who will bring Gothic characters to life in Burton’s first immersion on television. Atwood has received four awards for her excellent work on the films Fantastic Beasts and Where They Live (2016), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Memoirs of a Geisha (2005) and Chicago (2002).

The Addams family is familiar to many viewers and has taken many forms in the live and animated world over the years. The re-introduction will open the doors to a new generation of viewers who will be able to enjoy the disgusting family by getting to know one of the most iconic family members. The only notable absence from the trailer was the presence of Uncle Fester, who, according to the creators of the show Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, will be a secret until the premiere of the series.

Wednesday will be released on Netflix at the end of 2022.