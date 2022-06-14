Netflix shared screenshots from the latest episodes of “Very strange Cases 4”

As if the anticipation for the second volume of season 4 of “Very Strange Things” wasn’t strong enough, Netflix has shared six new photos from the upcoming final episodes.

After revealing Vekna’s true identity during the season 4 finale of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, vol. 1 and the state in which the powers of Eleven are back in action, fans are looking forward to the release of the second volume to answer their lingering questions. However, it seems that these screenshots have raised more questions than answers.

“Your first look at the last chapters of Very Strange Cases 4,” Netflix Geeked cryptically shared on Twitter, followed by six new screenshots from the last two episodes. While fans are trying to decipher what’s going on in each of the shared scenes, it seems that the Duffer brothers and Netflix are planning to make the second volume as mysterious as possible. In the first photo, the Hawkins gang (Nancy, Dustin, Steve, Eddie, Robin, Erica, Max and Lucas) is standing around a table and looking at what looks like a collection of Dungeons and Dragons games. Since this season’s villain got his name from the game, it wouldn’t be hard to assume that the team is turning to Dungeons and Dragons to try to figure out how to defeat him. However, in the background of the photo, Max (played by Sadie Sink) seems to be separate from the group. Her eyes seem to be in a trance, or is it just the quality of the photo?

The second still shows Max and Lucas having an intimate moment at Creel’s house. Alone in the room, Max listens to her walkman while talking to Lucas. This room can also be seen in the teaser trailer for the second volume of season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, where Max runs away from something, and Lucas looks at someone. Could Vecna show up here to wreak havoc?

The third still shows Eddie, Steve and Robin driving some kind of bus or trailer. Fans have had some concerns about Steve’s safety this season, but this screenshot seems to be causing relief and joy. The fourth screenshot takes us back to the NINA project, where Eleven and Dr. Martin Brenner (or Dad) are looking at something in the hallway. It’s hard to tell if they look worried or just curious.

The fifth screenshot, posted in a subsequent tweet, takes fans back to Russia, where Enzo, Murray, Joyce and Hopper are looking at someone (or something) with confusion. When we last saw the band, they were on their way to escape from prison, where Hopper and Enzo were forced to fight a new Demogorgon. It is not yet known whether they have found a way to escape from Russia. The sixth and final screen shot takes us back to the group from Lenora, California, where Argyle, Will, Mike and Jonathan are still in the getaway car, presumably going to Hawkins to tell the others about the Eleven. Will the four get to Hawkins in time for the final battle with Vecna?

“Very Strange Things”, season 4, vol. 2 will be available for streaming on Netflix on July 1, 2022.