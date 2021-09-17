Netflix: Sex Education And Cara Gente Branca Are Highlights

Netflix: Still don’t know what to watch this weekend? Then check out the list of all 26 new titles that will hit the Netflix catalog starting today (17).

The big highlight is the long-awaited premiere of the third season of Sex Education. In the new episodes “Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are an official couple and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new director Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson falls in love and a lost voice message still hangs,” says the synopsis.

In the world of movies, the national Confessions of an Excluded Girl premieres next Wednesday (22). In the plot, we follow the story of Tetê, a 16-year-old girl who does not feel accepted at school or at home. When her parents, unemployed, need to move from Barra da Tijuca to her grandparents’ house in Copacabana, the teenager is forced to start over at another school. In this new journey, she will try everything not to be bullied again and, who knows, to make friends and have a social life.

Debuts today on Netflix

Sex Education (Season 3)

Tayo and Little Wizards (Season 1)

Round 6 (Season 1)

Aunt is Top (Season 1)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians (Season 6)

The Father Who Moves Mountains

BAC Nord: Under Pressure

Three Love Stories

new series

09/20 – Superstore: An Inconvenience Store (seasons 1,2,3,4 and 5)

09/21 – Love in the Spectrum (2nd Season)

22/09 – Cara Gente Branca (4th season)

09/22 – Jaguar (Season 1)

22/09 – The 24 Personalities of Billy Mulligan: Miniseries

22/09 – Major Investigations – Detectives from India (Season 1)

09/23 – Rainbow High (2nd season)

09/23 – The Seven Deadly Sins: New episodes

09/23 – Bangkok on the edge (Season 1)