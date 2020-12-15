Netflix: Seven British TV series hit the platform!

Netflix is ​​doing everything to compete against Disney. The platform plans to release seven British series very soon.

Netflix is ​​doing everything to keep its subscribers and must offer as much content as possible. It will therefore soon release seven new British series.

For the past few months, Disney + has seemed to have overshadowed Netflix. The channel must therefore compete and offers many series and films. In fact, the Spanish series were a hit and the platform offered several after La Casa de Papel.

However, after the success of a few British series like Sex Education, the channel decided to take it a step further. She wants to offer several English series to the delight of subscribers.

So, not long ago, Netflix made a nice announcement. She plans to release British horror series, but also comedies and science fiction. So there will be something for everyone!

“The stories from the UK really speak to the world. I couldn’t be more excited by the diversity of people who now work for Netflix, ”said UK Netflix vice president Anne Mensah for Deadline.

NETFLIX: NEW ENGLISH SERIES ON THE PROGRAM!

Thus, among the new series, fans will be able to discover Baby Reindeer. The show will be based on a true story and will feature the story of artist Baby Reindeer. The public will be able to discover a toxic relationship between Richard Gadd and a stalker.

Then there is also going to be a horror series called Cuckoo Song. The public will meet two sisters, who have been at war for several years. One of the sisters will be human while the other will be a real monster. Nevertheless, they will have to work hand in hand to break a pact.

Netflix will also be highlighting a mini series called Half Bad. Subscribers will follow the story of Nathan, a 16 year old young man and illegitimate son of the world’s most feared witch. In the same vein, the chain will put online the Lockwood & Co show, which will be about a group of ghost hunters.

Then, actor Rowan Atkinson, best known for appearing in Mr. Bean, will return. He’s going to star in Man Vs. Bee. We will follow a famous and rich actor who goes to war with a bee. On Netflix, the public will also be able to discover The Red Zone as well as The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle.



