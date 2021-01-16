Netflix series release date, poster, and synopsis

On December 4, 2020, the Selena series hit Netflix with its first episode chronicling the early years of the career of Tex-mex singer Selena.

With 9 episodes, the first part of the biographical series of the Netflix streaming platform, it captured the attention of more than 25 million viewers and fans of the singer in the first month of it.

Now, viewers who quickly consumed the first episodes of the Selena series will not have to wait long to see the last part of the story, which will focus on the years during the peak of the singer’s career until the day of his death.

And it is that Netflix announced this Friday that all the episodes of Part 2 of Selena will be available for transmission from Friday, May 14, 2021.

Promotional poster for part 2 of the Selena series

The biographical series Selena stars mainly the actress Christian Serratos, who is accompanied by Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez, Seidy López, Jesse Posey and Natasha Perez.

Along with the release date of the second part of Selena, Netflix also shared the official synopsis of the last 9 episodes of the series. This details the logline according to the platform:

Now on the brink of stardom, Selena Quintanilla’s journey through the world of Tejano music continues. By learning to handle her newfound success, Selena struggles for balance, family, love and a flourishing career. “