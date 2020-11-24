Netflix series gets video with Christmas atmosphere

This Monday (23), Netflix took the opportunity to release a new very special video, already in Christmas atmosphere, for the series The Witcher. The production, which is currently developing its 2nd season on streaming, brought together several scenes from the 1st season and added a magical touch to all of them.

In the video, we can hear a song that refers to what we already know about Christmas, in addition to colorful lights, gifts, snowflakes, elves, reindeer, Santa’s characteristic cap and the characters fighting with their sharp swords in the middle of it all. .

Does Geralt hate Christmas?

Check out:

With the release of the video, the audience has already started to speculate whether all the scenes presented are part of the 1st season only. Due to the recordings of the new episodes, it may be that the inclusion of some excerpts from the 2nd season has already been included.

However, this is all speculation. The explanation may be related to the presentation of alternative sequences of episodes already watched on Netflix. It is worth remembering that the 1st season, consisting of 8 episodes, is entirely available on the streaming platform.

In addition, the series The Witcher: Inside Episodes and the official Making Off of the first episodes can also be seen on Netflix. For now, it has not yet been announced when Season 2 will debut, but some news related to it has already been released.

Lauren S. Hissrich continues to act as showrunner for the series. The cast consists of Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Kim Bodnia, Yasen Atour, Agnes Bjorn, Paul Bullion, Basil Eidenbenz and Mecia Simson.

Looking forward to the premiere of the new episodes of The Witcher?



