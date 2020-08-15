Netflix series canceled so far: 2020

Netflix series canceled in 2020 caused millions of people to be upset.

The TV series prepared only for Netflix attract a lot of attention. Although some series attract a lot of attention at first, they may have to say goodbye to the screens later due to economic or social reasons.

Popular themes such as action, adventure, drama, youth, love and horror have been handled in these TV series, where broadcast life has ended. Some of these publications have been on the screens last year. Some of them left before completing this year. Only 1 was able to come from 2018 to 2020.

Many of these projects, also called television shows, were able to stay on screen for almost only one season. The name, genre, screen time and the starting year of the broadcast life of these series that later bid farewell to the audience for various reasons are as follows:

– Osmosis | Science fiction | Canceled after season 1 | 2019

– Mortel | Youth TV Series | Canceled after season 1 | 2019

– Marianne | Horror | Canceled after season 1 | 2019

– Soundtrack | Musical drama | Canceled after season 1 | 2019

– Spinning Out | Drama | Canceled after season 1 | 2020

– Aj and the Queen | Comedy and drama | Canceled after season 1 | 2020

– Messiah | Voltage | Canceled after season 1 | 2020

– October Faction | Drama | Canceled after season 1 | 2020

– V Wars | Science fiction and horror | Canceled after season 1 | 2019

– Turn Up Charlie | Comedy | Canceled after season 1 | 2019

– Next In Fashion | Science fiction | Canceled after season 1 | 2019

– Chilling Adventures of Sabrina | Drama | Canceled after season 2 | 2018

– Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show | Comedy | Canceled after season 1 | 2019

Canceling these series means that they are removed from Netflix. For example, the TV series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina continued its broadcast life on another platform. Therefore, removing a series from Netflix may or may not end its broadcast life completely.

Which directory was the most upsetting for you? What was your favorite series among these series? What are your thoughts on the canceled Netflix series? We are waiting your comments.



