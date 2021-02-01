Netflix series and premiere movies! Details

We start the week, and also the month, because today Monday is February 1, and with it come the new releases of the main streaming content platforms in Spain. And although the highlight is precisely at the end of the month when Star officially arrives at Disney +, this week there are almost a hundred new series and movies between the premieres of Netflix, HBO Spain, Movistar +, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Filmin.

But first, we are going to review the titles that this week leaves Netflix, which are not many, but they are significant, since most of the installments that make up the A Todo Gas / Fast & Furious saga leave the leading platform along with other titles plus:

They leave Netflix this week

February 1

Fracture

Two good guys

The Rebel

February 2

Slender man

French dirty

The nun

February 6

Nobody’s Fool

February 7

At full throttle

2 Fast 2 Furious

Fast & Furious: Tokyo Race

Fast & furious

Fast & furious 5

Fast & furious 6

Fast & furious 7

Coming to Netflix this week

SERIES

February 1

Zig & Sharko, season 3

February 2

Mighty Express, season 2

Kid cosmic

February 3

The fireflies dance

February 5

Hache, season 2

Invisible city

FILMS

February 1

Addicted

A Man for All Seasons

February 2

Virgin of San Juan. Four centuries of miracles

February 3

All my friends are dead

Black beach

February 4

The Master of Yin and Yang: In Search of Eternity

Norrtullsligan

Vuxna manniskor

February 5

I am not your enemy

Big and small women

The last of the Paradiso

Malcolm & Marie

Space sweepers

DOCUMENTARY

February 2

They Ready, season 2

February 5

Get naked, rebel