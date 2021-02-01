Netflix series and premiere movies! Details

We start the week, and also the month, because today Monday is February 1, and with it come the new releases of the main streaming content platforms in Spain. And although the highlight is precisely at the end of the month when Star officially arrives at Disney +, this week there are almost a hundred new series and movies between the premieres of Netflix, HBO Spain, Movistar +, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Filmin.
But first, we are going to review the titles that this week leaves Netflix, which are not many, but they are significant, since most of the installments that make up the A Todo Gas / Fast & Furious saga leave the leading platform along with other titles plus:
They leave Netflix this week
February 1
Fracture
Two good guys
The Rebel
February 2
Slender man
French dirty
The nun
February 6
Nobody’s Fool
February 7
At full throttle
2 Fast 2 Furious
Fast & Furious: Tokyo Race
Fast & furious
Fast & furious 5
Fast & furious 6
Fast & furious 7
Coming to Netflix this week
SERIES
February 1
Zig & Sharko, season 3
February 2
Mighty Express, season 2
Kid cosmic
February 3
The fireflies dance
February 5
Hache, season 2
Invisible city
FILMS
February 1
Addicted
A Man for All Seasons
February 2
Virgin of San Juan. Four centuries of miracles
February 3
All my friends are dead
Black beach
February 4
The Master of Yin and Yang: In Search of Eternity
Norrtullsligan
Vuxna manniskor
February 5
I am not your enemy
Big and small women
The last of the Paradiso
Malcolm & Marie
Space sweepers
DOCUMENTARY
February 2
They Ready, season 2
February 5
Get naked, rebel