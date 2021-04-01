Netflix: series and movies released in April 2021

We started April and with it four weeks of new releases on VOD platforms. We are going to review those of Netflix, which has everything and for everyone: In series we find La Serpiente, based on real events about a murderer who was always after tourists on the famous South Asian hippie route in the decade of the 70s of the 20th century. And something else about the crime with From Yakuza to Housemaster, in which a former crime boss from the Japanese Yakuza must recycle himself into a householder.

We also have Dad, cut yourself a little! in which Jamie Foxx as a single father who owns a cosmetics company clashes head-on with fatherhood when his teenage daughter moves in with him. The second season of the series about the famous Mexican singer Luis Miguel, or Vis a Vis: El Oasis, a spin off of the successful series that focuses on some of his most prominent characters and serves as the culmination of the series. Or the fourth season of Fast & Furious: Spies at full throttle, a version of the saga that is also canon and aimed at the most childish audience.

And also in the Spanish fiction El Inocente, based on the novel by Harlan Coben in which the protagonist, Mateo, becomes a murderer by intervening in a fight. 9 years later, he is an ex-convict who takes nothing for granted and to whom one call will change his reality.

Already entering the films we begin with Netflix premieres with prominent protagonists such as Asphalt Cowboy, about the community of colored cowboys in Philadelphia that stars Idris Elba -Thor, Prometheus, Hobbs & Shaw; Thunder Patrol, in which two childhood friends become superheroes when one of them discovers a formula that gives normal people special powers, starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer.

Of Love and Monsters, in which a young man in love traverses 80 miles to reach his girlfriend after the world has plunged into a monster apocalypse. And Stowaway, in which an engineer is seen as a ‘stowaway’ by mistake on a nonstop flight to Mars, starring Anna Kendrick -Pitch Perfect.

SERIES

April 1st

Magical Andes, Season 2

The clothes that marked us, season 1

April 2

The snake

The taste of margaritas, season 2

5th of April

Family Reunion, Season 3

6 of April

The last geeks in the world: Happy apocalypse!

April 7

Easy Money, Season 1

April 8

From Yakuza to householder

April 13th

Mighty Express, season 3

April 14th

Dad, cut yourself a little!

April 16th

Why are you like this ?, season 1

April 18th

Luis Miguel: the series, season 2

April 20th

Vis a Vis: The Oasis, Season 5

April, the 21st

Zero, season 1

Fast & Furious: Full-throttle Spies, Season 4

April 23rd

Shadow and Bone

April 27

Tut Tut Cory Cars, Season 4

April 29

Yasuke, season 1

April 30th

Star Pets, Season 1

Chichipatos, season 2

The innocent

FILMS

April 1st

Tersanjung: The Movie

Warrior Souls: Season of the Birds

People, places, things

The Tai Chi Master

The American

Nim Island

The life of David Gale

Fear and loathing in Las Vegas

Rambo

Rambo III

April 2

Asphalt Cowboy

Madam claude

Just say yes

April 3

Dora and the lost city

Coded bias

April 9th

Thunder Patrol

Have you ever seen fireflies?

April 12th

I leave it when I want

Nezha: The rebirth of a god

April 14th

Of love and monsters

Soul transfer

Prime Time

April 15

Bluntly

With you to death

The third in contention

April 16th

Arlo the alligator boy

Into the Beat – Your heart dances

Many children, a monkey and a castle

April 17th

Queen Victoria and Abdul

April 22

Stowaway

April 29

The appearance of things

April 30th

The Mitchells against the machines