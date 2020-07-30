Netflix Series and Movie Releases for August 2020

The Netflix catalog is extended, this is the new one that will hit the streaming platform in August. No matter what the date is, the weather or the time, watching a movie or a series is always the best option to enjoy your time, your favorite sweets, stay in your most comfortable chair or in your bed.

The month of August is approaching and several surprises have the Netflix streaming proforma in its contents, there are films and series for all tastes, from action, suspense and romance could not be missing. <3

Are you ready to live the best marathons ?, organize your dates well and mark them on the calendar so that you do not miss any emotional story. Check out the list of all premieres coming to Netflix in August:

THE NEW NETFLIX SERIES THAT YOU WILL ENJOY IN AUGUST ARE:

Season 3: The Rain – August 6.

Season 2: Nailed It! – August 7th.

Season 3: High seas – August 7.

Season 3: Selling Sunset – August 7.

Season 4: 3% – August 14.

The robbery of the century – August 14.

Season 2: Glow Up – August 14.

Dirty John: Betty Broderick – August 14.

Season 2: Stranger – August 15.

Season 5: Lucifer – August 21.

Season 2: Trinkets – August 25.

Analia’s Revenge – August 26.

$ 1 Million Summer Homes – August 26.

I am a murderer: Probation – August 28.

Seasons 1 and 2: Cobra Kai – August 28.

FILMS:

THE FILMS YOU CAN SEE ON NETFLIX IN THE MONTH OF AUGUST ARE:

Single at home – August 1.Jack Ryan: Shadow Code.

Collateral: Wrong place and time- August 1.

Star Trek: In the Dark – August 1 ..

In the heart of the sea – August 1.

Wizard Game – August 1.

The nucleus – August 1.

V for revenge – August 1.

The girl of my dreams – August 1.

Everyone to dance – August 1.

Once upon a time in Mexico – August 1.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Kimmy vs. The Reverend – August 5.

Work it: To the rhythm of dreams – August 5.

The Advantages of Being Invisible – August 10.

Pacific Titans: The Insurrection – August 13.

Power Project – August 14.

Welcome to the 40 – 14 August.

Family crimes – August 19.

John was looking for extraterrestrial contact – August 20.

The night we saved Mom – August 21.

Black Fire – August 21.

Escape Plan – August 21.

The darkest hours – August 25.

Creeping Creatures – August 28.

Secret origins – August 28.

Status Update – August 28.



