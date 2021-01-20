Netflix: see what’s in the catalog in February 2021

With January approaching its end, it’s time to get to know some of the main news that will arrive in the Netflix catalog in February.

As we saw in an announcement made last week, the platform is full of original releases throughout the year, with at least one news per week. The highlight goes to the premiere of the Brazilian series Cidade Invisível, the first live action production by director Carlos Saldanha, from A Era do Gelo e Rio, which mixes elements of Brazilian folklore with a dense police history.

Also among the main novelties is the film Relatos do Mundo, the newest work starring Tom Hanks. The production tells the story of an American Civil War veteran who decides to leave his peaceful life and embarks on a dangerous journey to take an orphan to his new home.

Remember that Netflix today released a new trailer for Fate: The Winx Saga, its newest series based on the cartoon The Winx Club. The work, which brings a more adolescent line when compared to the original article, will debut next week, on January 22.

Check out the main Netflix news for December 2020:

Series

Friends Forever (February 3)

Invisible City (February 5)

Hache – Season 2 (February 5)

Pit Stop (February 15)

Behind Your Eyes (February 17)

Tribes of Europe (February 19)

Movies

Malcolm & Marie (February 5)

World Reports (February 10)

Red Dot (February 11)

For All Boys: Now and Forever (February 12)

I Care (February 19)

In the Same Wave (February 26)

Madness of Love (February 26)

Karate Kid (date not disclosed)

Scarface (date not disclosed)

Back to the Future (date not disclosed)

Documentaries and Specials

Pole Dance: Dance of Power (February 5)

Crime Scene: Mystery and Death at the Cecil Hotel (February 10)

Pele (23 February)