Netflix reveals trailer and release date of its Zombies movie

The Netflix platform has been preparing since last year one of its new zombie movies called, Army of the Dead, to be released very soon on the web.

Directed by Zack Snyder (who also co-wrote with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold), the film shows Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista leading a group of mercenaries on their quest to carry out the biggest heist in the world. the story behind a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas.

The trailer shown by Netflix is ​​light on footage from the film, but it does give us a glimpse of the zombie mayhem that awaits us as Bautista and his mercenaries face off against a giant horde of zombies.

Army of the Dead will premiere on May 21 on Netflix, marking Snyder’s return to the zombie genre for the first time since he made his directorial debut with the well-received remake of Dawn of the Dead. But, if you haven’t seen the trailer check it out below.

The funny thing about this movie with actor Dave Bautista, is that he recently explained how he had been pitching “for years” to be on The Walking Dead, and this movie allowed him to eliminate that zombie anxiety.

“For me, there had to be something special about a zombie movie for me to sign in. What sets us apart is the heist. But there are a lot of different layers to this movie.”

In the film there is also a great cast such as Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Hiroyuki Sanada, Theo Rossi, Nora Arnezeder, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone and Michael Cassidy .